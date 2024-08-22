Israel-Hezbollah clashes leave 564 dead in Lebanon, over 110,000 displaced

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health disclosed the number of casualties and displaced persons from southern Lebanon due to the mutual shelling between Hezbollah and Israel.

The ministry stated, “Over 564 people, including both civilians and fighters, have been martyred since October 8.”

It also noted, “The total number of displaced persons from the border areas in southern Lebanon has surpassed 110,000 due to the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.”

In turn, approximately 1,200 Israelis have been killed, and more than 135,000 from 105 towns and communities in the north and south have been displaced after October 7, according to Israeli media.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that it targeted the headquarters of an Israeli brigade in the Golan Heights.

The party said in a statement, "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the attack that affected the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an air attack with squadrons of drones on the headquarters of the Seventh Armored Brigade of the Golan Division 210 in the Katsafia barracks.”

“The attack precisely targeted the positions of brigade officers and soldiers, achieving accurate hits.”

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

The Lebanese party mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to al-Quds " since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,265 Palestinians and injured over 93,144, predominantly children, and women.