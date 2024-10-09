Iraqi Resistance drones exhaust Israeli army in Golan

Shafaq News/ Israeli soldiers from the 210th Brigade stationed in the Golan Heights are heavily criticizing the Israeli army's conduct and the shortcomings in safety measures provided to protect them from the threat of drones operated by Iraqi factions.

Israeli website "Walla" quoted soldiers in the Golan, saying, "Almost every night over the past week, we receive warnings from the Air Force or instructions to go on high alert."

The soldiers pointed out that they are "sent to shelters for extended hours or ordered to remain on alert because the ability to intercept these threats is weak." They emphasized that "it is impossible to sleep at night, and we wake up in the morning feeling exhausted, yet we have to continue our duties."

One soldier explained that "some soldiers are even afraid to shower at night for fear of an alert being issued while they are in the shower." He added that "keeping soldiers on high alert every night due to the lack of a proper response is unacceptable."

Last Friday, the Israeli army acknowledged that two soldiers were killed and 24 others injured following an attack by a drone launched from Iraq, targeting an Israeli military base in the Golan Heights.

An investigation by the Israeli army revealed a "failure to detect the Iraqi drone, which exploded without warning. The soldiers were unaware that it was heading toward them and were unable to secure adequate protection."