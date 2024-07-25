Iraqi Labor Minister concerned over illegal Pakistani worker's influx

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmad Al-Asadi, expressed concern and condemnation over the rising number of illegal workers in the country. He highlighted reports indicating that approximately 50,000 Pakistani nationals have entered Iraq to work unlawfully, which will be subject to investigation and appropriate legal action.

In a statement, Al-Asadi noted, "Iraq has seen an influx of tourists from various countries in recent days, including Pakistanis, but many of them have started engaging in the labor market without the required legal permits."

He explained that "this phenomenon negatively impacts the national economy and the competitiveness of the labor market," emphasizing that "the ministry will not hesitate to take necessary legal measures against violators."

The Labor Minister underscored the importance of "cooperation among relevant authorities to ensure the enforcement of labor laws and regulations for all foreign workers entering the country." He affirmed that "Iraq welcomes all tourists, whether for religious tourism or otherwise, from all over the world, but stresses the need to respect local laws and regulations."

In conclusion, Al-Asadi reiterated the government's commitment to "protecting workers' rights and regulating the labor market in a manner that serves the national economy and ensures fairness and equality among all workers, whether local or foreign."

Earlier in the day, Al-Rusafa Police arrested six foreigners who were obstructing and threatening citizens in northern Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "information was received from the Aazamiyah Patrol Sector in the Kariaat area about six Pakistani nationals renting a house on the pilgrims' route near the Bani Amer procession, threatening citizens to extort money."

The source added that "a force led by the Director of Rusafa Patrol and the Commander of the Aazamiyah Patrol Sector went to the incident site, arrested them, and handed them over to the Salikh Police Station for legal action. The Rusafa Patrol Director and the Aazamiyah Patrol Commander detained them."