Iranian hackers steal Trump emails and sell them online

Shafaq News/ A group of Iranian hackers accused of intercepting emails from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has recently succeeded in publishing the stolen material after initially failing to capture the attention of traditional media outlets.

Over the past few weeks, the hackers began selling Trump’s private emails to a political operative in the Democratic Party, who subsequently shared a collection of these materials on the campaign website for a political action committee known as "American Muckrackers."

Additionally, the hackers sold the emails to independent journalists, with at least one journalist publishing the contents on the writing platform Substack.

The leaked materials reveal communications between Trump’s campaign and external advisors, as well as discussions with various allies on a range of topics ahead of the 2024 elections.