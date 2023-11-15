Iranian-backed factions realign positions along Syrian-Iraqi border

Shafaq News / Media sources reported on Wednesday that armed factions loyal to Iran have recently undertaken repositioning operations within their areas of influence along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, sources stated that "Iranian-backed militias have repositioned themselves in their areas of influence in Deir Ezzor province along the western banks of the Euphrates River."

These armed factions have reportedly altered their positions and headquarters in the vicinity of Mayadeen, the outskirts of Al-Bukamal, in addition to Deir Ezzor. The sources mentioned the transfer of weapons and ammunition to more fortified locations.

Sources clarified that these changes were made based on orders from the factions' leadership, in anticipation of potential new strikes by Israel or the United States. This precaution comes especially after recent strikes suffered a few days ago.

The United States conducted two airstrikes around midnight last Sunday, marking the third in the vicinity of Mayadeen city in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The strikes targeted a facility belonging to the Revolutionary Guards in response to missile attacks and drone incursions targeting military bases in Syria and Iraq.