Iranian Official Sees Favorable Conditions for Saudi-Iranian Investments

Shafaq News/ An Iranian official indicated on Saturday that the stage is set for initiating mutual investments between Iran and Saudi Arabia, coinciding with the assumption of responsibilities by Iran's new ambassador to Riyadh.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy, Mahdi Safari, highlighted the recent visit of Iranian Minister of Economy Ehsan Khandozi to Riyadh, underscoring its positive impact on bilateral economic relations.

Safari expressed optimism, stating, "From our perspective, the environment is highly conducive, and we are hopeful for swift progress."

He elaborated, "Concurrently, numerous Iranian steel manufacturers are actively exploring collaborative investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia." He emphasized that Iran can export steel products and commodities like fruits, vegetables, ceramics, porcelain, and construction materials, to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the Iranian diplomat underscored the readiness of Iran for investments in hotel construction and other sectors, asserting a favorable climate for trade and the export of engineering services.