Iranian Army's Chief-of-Staff arrives in Baghdad for three-day visit

Shafaq News/ Iranian Army Chief-of-Staff Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Baghdad on Saturday on the top of a high-level political-military delegation in response to an invitation from his Iraqi counterpart.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, the visit will last three days and Bagheri will meet with senior Iraqi political and military officials, including the prime minister and president.

IRNA said that Bagheri's talks with Iraqi officials will focus on "counterterrorism, regional developments, bilateral defense relations, and border cooperation."