Iran says nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled machine gun

Shafaq News/ The weapon that killed an Iranian nuclear scientist last month came from a NATO member nation, a top political official said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of the Expediency and Discernment Council that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Wednesday that the link to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was made in a report submitted by the chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces.

Tasnim gave no evidence to back up the claim. Iran has so far blamed Israel for the attack, with state-run Press TV previously reporting that an Israeli weapon was recovered from the site.

Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after assassins fired on his car, Iran’s armed forces said in a statement carried by state media. He had been described by Western, Israeli and Iranian exile opponents of Iran’s clerical rulers as a leader of a covert atomic bomb program halted in 2003.

Iran Says Scientist Was Killed Using Satellite-Controlled Gun.