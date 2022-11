Shafaq News / Iran's hardline president on Friday said that Iran had been freed by the 1979 Islamic revolution, responding to a vow by U.S. President Joe Biden to "free Iran".

"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a live televised speech.

Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves.

(Reuters)