Iran expresses readiness to cover Iraq's needs of electricity for 20 years

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-17T20:46:10+0000
Shafaq News / Ali Akbar Mehrabian, the Iranian Minister of Energy and Chairman of the joint economic cooperation commission between Tehran and Baghdad, expressed his country's readiness to conclude a comprehensive agreement in trade exchange with Iraq.

The Iranian Minister of Energy received in Tehran the advisor of the Iraqi Prime Minister Rashid Al-Maamouri, expressing hope to increase their cooperation in the energy field to serve the interests of both countries.

"Iran is ready to meet Iraq's needs in the electricity field for the next 20 years," Mehrabian said.

For his part, Al-Mamouri indicated the growth of economic cooperation between Iraq and Iran in recent years; Looking forward to "expanding bilateral relations in the future."

It is worth noting that Iraq relies on Iranian energy imports heavily, and any cut may deprive Iraqis of power to run hospitals, businesses, and homes.

