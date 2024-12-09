Iran establishes direct communication with new Syrian leadership

Shafaq News/ Tehran has established a direct communication channel with factions within Syria's new leadership, following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, a long-time ally of Iran, a senior Iranian official reported on Monday.

"Tehran is open to direct dialogue with the new leadership in Syria to prevent a hostile trajectory between the two countries," the source stated to Reuters, stressing that communication with Syrian opposition leaders is "essential for stabilizing relations and avoiding further regional tensions."

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said regarding Syria's future, "We are closely monitoring developments. It is somewhat challenging for Syrians to agree on governance, but we support prioritizing the will of the Syrian people. We are committed to fulfilling their demands."

"The current political landscape in Syria is open to all possibilities. Some regional countries are currently upset, and I believe actions may soon be taken by certain parties. Conflicting interests could make achieving stability more difficult," Araghchi added