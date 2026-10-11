Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States’ response to Iran’s seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is “insufficient,” Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday.

Speaking to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, he noted that Washington has contacted Tehran through Qatar, Pakistan and Iraq, stressing that Iran was “no longer in the process of responding to the Americans.”

Presented during the recently held UN General Assembly, the proposal covered maritime, economic and diplomatic issues. It offered to reopen the strategic waterway and resume nuclear talks within a week in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade, easing restrictions on Iranian oil sales and restoring a regional ceasefire.

“In their response, they have accepted some of our conditions,” Rezaei said, adding that Washington needs to clarify the issues that remain unresolved for Tehran.

The White House did not immediately respond to the comments.

The proposal builds on the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which established a temporary framework for ending military operations, lifting the blockade and reopening the waterway. Tehran is seeking a broader settlement under that arrangement.

Uranium enrichment remains a key obstacle to an agreement. Previous negotiations deferred discussions over Iran’s stockpile, while the government continues to reject demands to halt domestic enrichment or transfer the material abroad.