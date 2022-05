Shafaq News / The office of the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has declared Tuesday as Eid ul-Fitr.

The office’s headquarters said Monday is the 30th of the month of Ramadan as the crescent of the moon of the lunar month of Shawwal was not observed in the sky.

The office of Iraq’s top Shia authority Ayatollah Ali Sistani also said Monday is not Eid ul-Fitr.