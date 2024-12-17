Iran: Embassy in Syria to reopen once necessary conditions are met

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that reopening Iran’s embassy in Syria is on the ministry’s agenda and will happen “once required conditions are fulfilled.”

In his weekly press conference, Baghaei stated, “This week, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit will be held in Egypt, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attending.”

“Our presence in Syria has been fundamental and principled, and our withdrawal will be conducted responsibly,” he emphasized. “We have never sought to occupy the country, assert dominance, or revive past empires.”

He further stressed that Iran's primary goal in Syria has been "to help ensure the security of its people against violent extremism and terrorism," adding, "We entered the country with this aim, at the invitation of its legitimate government."

Baghaei described Iran’s role in Syria as advisory, affirming, "We have never supported or defended any individual, group, or specific party in Syria… Our priority has been to help preserve its territorial integrity as a key country in the region, believing that security and stability in each country ensure the same for West Asia."