Intense shelling targets Iranian-backed factions in Syria

Shafaq News / Media and sources from inside Syria reported on Friday that sites belonging to armed factions in Syria were subjected to heavy shelling, noting that six militants were killed.

The sources said that drones striked sites belonging to the Iran-backed armed factions in al-Mayadeen countryside in Syria.

They added that the targeted sites belong to the Fatimiyoun Brigade and the Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement.

The sources affirmed that "aircraft are bombing sites in Al-Hadariyah and Al-Shibli in the desert of al-Mayadeen countryside," indicating that "the airstrikes on eastern Syria have been ongoing for the past quarter of an hour."

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the killing of six militants and four injured belonging to Iranian-backed armed factions in shelling operations that targeted eight sites in Syria.

Additionally, Politico quoted a Pentagon official as saying, "The airstrikes on sites in Deir ez-Zor are not American."