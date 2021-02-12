Injuries in Vladikavkaz building explosion

Shafaq News/ Russian media reported on Friday, a powerful explosion in a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia.

According to preliminary information, a gas leak led to the explosion which totally destroyed the building and causing injuries.

