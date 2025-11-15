Indonesia landslide kills 11 with dozens missing

Shafaq News - Jakarta

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Indonesian city of Cilacap has killed 11 people, authorities said on Saturday, as rescue teams continue searching for a dozen others still missing.

The landslide, which occurred on Thursday, buried about a dozen homes, with some victims trapped under debris up to 8 metres (25 feet) deep, according to Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency. “Eleven people have been found dead, three yesterday and eight more today. Twelve people are still missing,” he told to Reuters.

Indonesia’s wet season, which began in September and lasts until April, increases the risk of flooding and landslides across the archipelago, experts warn.

Earlier this year, torrential rains caused a landslide in the Central Java city of Pekalongan that killed at least 25 people.