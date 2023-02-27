ISIS mines kill ten truffle hunters in Syria

Shafaq News / On Monday, 22 truffle hunters were killed and injured east of Hama.

The State News Agency SANA reported that two landmines of ISIS remnants exploded in the eastern countryside of Salamiyah city, killing ten people and injuring 12 others.

Earlier this February, Fifty-three citizens collecting truffles also died in an ISIS attack southeast of Al-Sukhna City in the eastern countryside of Homs.

Many Syrians, including women and children, forage for desert truffles, which are in season from February to April, to sell between $5 and $10 in a country where the average monthly salary is around $18.

The Syrian desert is renowned for producing some of the best quality truffles in the world.