ISIS claims responsibility for Kerman bombing

Shafaq News / Iranian media announced, on Thursday, ISIS's claiming responsibility for the bombing in Kerman, Iran, which affected over 360 lives, including fatalities and injuries.

The Iranian "Mizan" news agency quoted sources close to ISIS confirming the organization's responsibility for the attacks in the Kerman province, located in southeastern Iran.

While the Iranian agency attributed statements to sources affiliated with the terrorist organization, indicating "ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks in Kerman," no official statement has been released by ISIS regarding the incident.