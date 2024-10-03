IRGC military advisor dies after Israeli airstrike in Damascus

Shafaq News/ Iranian military advisor Majid Diwani, affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus three days ago, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

The airstrike is part of ongoing Israeli attacks in Syria, where four people, including a relative of Hezbollah’s late Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, were killed on Wednesday. The strike targeted the Mazzeh district, home to security installations and diplomatic missions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Notably, Israel has conducted intermittent airstrikes in Syria since October 7 last year but typically does not acknowledge its military operations in the region.