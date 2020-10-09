Hundreds in Iran’s Shajarian funeral

Shafaq News / Hundreds of fans, officials and artists gathered in the funeral ceremony of the Iranian composer, Mohammad Reza Shajarian held today Friday in Tehran.

Shajarian will be buried in Tus cemetery, next to the two poets Abu Qasim Al-Ferdowsi and Mehdi Akhavan-Sales as he wished.

The music icon died following a long battle with cancer

A classical Iranian composer and singer, Shajarian, 80, tried to stay out of politics even though he initially sang in support of the movement that toppled the country’s last monarch in 1979 and ushered in the Islamic Republic.







