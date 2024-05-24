Houthis attack vessels in the Red Sea

Shafaq News/ A missile attack targeted a Greek-owned cargo vessel off Yemen on Thursday without causing any casualties or damage, maritime security agencies said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have waged a campaign of attacks against Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in a show of support for Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The Joint Maritime Information Centre, which is run by a Western-led naval task force in the region, identified the vessel targeted in the latest attack as the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Yannis.

Global tracking service MarineTraffic said the ship was en route from Russia to Kenya and identified its owner and operator as Greek shipping firm Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited.