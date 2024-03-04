Hochstein in Beirut for diplomatic solution amid escalation between Lebanon and Israel

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, arrives in Beirut in an effort to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing escalation between Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in almost daily attacks across the border since October 2023.

Speaking at a press conference during his one-day visit to Beirut, Hochstein stated, "The United States believes that a diplomatic solution is the only way out to end the current hostilities," emphasizing that a temporary ceasefire would not be sufficient.

Hochstein expressed concerns about the potential consequences of a "limited war" erupting along Lebanon's southern border, stating that such a situation would not be "containable."

Notably, the current situation marks the most significant conflict along Lebanon's southern border since the 2006 war, heightening apprehensions about the possibility of a broader confrontation.

Hezbollah, one of the most heavily-armed groups in the world, is the strongest of Iran's allies in its "Axis of Resistance", which includes the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Iraqi forces, Houthis, and others.

The group's arsenal is a matter of concern for Israel.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the group possesses more than 100,000 rockets today, including missiles that can hit all areas of Israel.

Despite many US efforts to contain the situation, Hezbollah insists not to negotiate until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.