Hezbollah's Sayyid Nasrallah reveals US threats amidst border tensions

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, disclosed on Friday that the United States had issued warnings threatening to target Iran if Hezbollah continued its attacks on the border with Israel.
Nasrallah addressed the threats during a speech, emphasizing the conditions for potential escalation along the Lebanese front.
"The escalation on the Lebanese front depends on two factors: the progress in Gaza and the behavior of the Israeli enemy towards Lebanon," Nasrallah stated.
He underscored the openness of all possibilities on the Lebanese front, with all options being considered.
Responding directly to the American warnings, Nasrallah asserted, "Threats and intimidation against us and the resistance fighters in our region are futile." He revealed that the US had conveyed a message indicating that if southern Lebanon entered the war, Iran might be targeted, not just Lebanon. Nasrallah remained defiant, declaring, "Your fleets do not intimidate us; we have prepared for them as well."