Hezbollah: US is Israel's partner in crime and its intervention is not frightening

Shafaq News/ The powerful Lebese Shiite party, Hezbollah, warned on Wednesday that it considers the US a "full partner" with Israel in the ongoing war launched by Hamas this week, saying it was "not frightened" by the entry of a US aircraft carrier to the area.

"We consider the United States a full partner in the Zionist aggression and hold it fully responsible for the killing, criminality, siege, destruction of homes, and horrific massacres against defenseless civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," said Hezbollah.

"We call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, which knows the ugly truth of America and its aggression against the peoples of our nation in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, to condemn the American intervention and its international and regional partners and to expose this intervention at all political, popular, media, and legal levels and in various regional and international forums and gatherings."