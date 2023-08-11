Global Directory of Modern Military Warships: US Leads, Egypt and Turkey Stand Out Among Regional Players

Shafaq News/ The Global Directory of Modern Military Warships unveiled its latest report ranking the world's most powerful naval fleets, encompassing 36 nations.

The United States has clinched the top spot, while regional players Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and Algeria have notably ascended the ranks.

As detailed by the Business Insider website, the comprehensive report underscores the inclusion of Arab and Islamic countries, spotlighting their positions within the global hierarchy.

Revealingly, Egypt has emerged as the preeminent Arab naval force, closely followed by Algeria, with Iran and Turkey further enhancing their regional prominence.

The assessment method hinges on many factors, including warship and submarine count, fleet age, logistical infrastructure, and offensive and defensive capabilities. The report also delves into power distribution across assets and geographic concentration, offering a comprehensive evaluation.

The classification delineates various classes of combat ships, encompassing compact warships, frigates, and more substantial destroyers and corvettes.

Turkey emerges as the dominant naval power within the Middle East, boasting the highest regional ranking according to the Global Directory of Modern Military Warships.

Turkey commands an active fleet comprising 90 units, encompassing a helicopter carrier, 12 submarines, 16 frigates, ten cruisers, 11 mine countermeasure vessels, 35 maritime patrol ships, and five amphibious assault vessels. Despite its NATO membership, Turkey's fleet notably lacks destroyers or cruisers. Furthermore, its strategic control over the vital maritime passage connecting the Mediterranean and the Black Sea underscores its geopolitical significance.

Egypt solidifies its maritime eminence in Africa, securing the second-highest ranking regionally. With an impressive tally of 107 active units, including eight submarines, 12 frigates, seven corvettes, 18 mine warfare, and anti-mine vessels, 48 maritime patrol ships, and 12 amphibious assault ships, Egypt's naval might remains unrivaled in the African context. Of notable interest, the Egyptian Navy boasts two aircraft carriers, setting it apart as the sole African/Middle Eastern nation to possess such formidable assets. While destroyers and cruisers are absent from its arsenal, the Egyptian fleet's moderate balance of power underscores its regional significance.

Algeria, taking the mantle as the second-ranking Arab nation, lands at the 15th spot globally. The Algerian Navy boasts an active fleet of 96 units, encompassing six submarines, eight frigates, 11 corvettes, three mine countermeasure ships, 65 naval patrol vessels, and three amphibious assault ships. Absent from its fleet are aircraft carriers, cruisers, or destroyers. The global index evaluates Algeria's naval balance as "acceptable," with an average equipment age of 16 years, further cementing its regional standing.

Iran secures the 19th global position, as highlighted by the worldwide directory, with an active fleet of 66 units, comprising 25 submarines, seven frigates, three corvettes, 12 offshore patrol ships, and ten amphibious assault ships. The absence of aircraft carriers, destroyer ships, or cruiser warships within Iran's naval repertoire is noteworthy. Iran's naval capacity is characterized by an "acceptable" balance of power and an average equipment age of 32.6 years.

The report culminates with a comprehensive ranking of the top 25 nations, arranged in descending order of naval strength: United States, China, Russia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, India, France, United Kingdom, Turkey, Italy, Taiwan, Egypt, North Korea, Algeria, Bangladesh, Spain, Germany, Iran, Australia, Thailand, Greece, Canada, Singapore, and Brazil.