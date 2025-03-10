Gaza on edge as Israel prepares for renewed assault

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has ordered the military to prepare for an immediate resumption of war in Gaza, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Monday.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has approved new military plans following a visit to Southern Command headquarters, outlining a strategy that includes intensified airstrikes, expanded ground operations, and the evacuation of northern Gaza. Authorities are also preparing to mobilize hundreds of thousands of reservists under emergency orders for a potential large-scale escalation.

While military preparations are underway, according to Channel 12, Israel may grant additional time for mediation efforts, particularly those led by the United States, as US envoy Steve Witkoff continues to present settlement proposals.

Channel 12 further reported senior Israeli ministers saying that water and electricity supplies to Gaza should be cut off, arguing, “Hamas should not be given a free gift while it continues to stall on the release of hostages.”

Since the January 19, 2025, ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Israel has reportedly carried out over 250 violations, including airstrikes, ground incursions, and obstruction of aid deliveries, resulting in more than 115 Palestinian deaths in Gaza as of February.