Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

G20 leaders "deplore" Russia's war in Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-16T07:54:27+0000
G20 leaders "deplore" Russia's war in Ukraine

Shafaq News/ The G20 leaders deplored "in the strongest possible terms" Russia's war in Ukraine, calling for "unconditional withdrawal."

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy," the declaration said.

In the declaration, those countries reiterated their position that "deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine."

However, the joint communique also acknowledged that "there were other views and different assessments of the situation," as well as regarding sanctions.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the declaration added.

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law."

Russia has, meanwhile, upheld its tone on the war, calling its invasion of Ukraine a defensive measure.

"Yes, there is a war going on in Ukraine, a hybrid war that the West has unleashed and been preparing for years," said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who represented the country in the stead of President Vladimir Putin.

related

Russia completely destroys an airport in Eastern Ukraine

Date: 2022-04-10 15:23:03
Russia completely destroys an airport in Eastern Ukraine

Men and boys among alleged rape victims of Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Date: 2022-05-04 14:24:52
Men and boys among alleged rape victims of Russian soldiers in Ukraine

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Date: 2022-02-16 18:00:41
U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Russia Says Ukraine POWs Killed by Kyiv Strikes on Jail

Date: 2022-07-29 09:32:11
Russia Says Ukraine POWs Killed by Kyiv Strikes on Jail

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-19 14:03:56
Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

Russia says its ready for talks with Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-25 15:18:50
Russia says its ready for talks with Ukraine

Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Date: 2022-03-06 19:41:40
Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

Date: 2022-03-29 05:59:20
Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says