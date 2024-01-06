French Foreign Minister urges Iran to halt "destabilizing acts"

Shafaq News/ France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, demanded from her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, that "Iran and its affiliates" cease "destabilizing acts" that pose a significant risk of escalating the regional conflict in the Middle East.

In the statement released on the X platform, Colonna said that during a telephone call, she "delivered a clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately cease their destabilizing acts."

The message emphasized that "Nobody would win from escalation."

The call came after the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon claimed targeting the Meron military base of the Israeli military with 62 missiles as an "initial response" to the killing of Hamas's deputy leader Saleh Al-Arouri in Beirut.

Despite the West accusation that Iran is setting fire by getting the Axis of Resistance (which includes groups from Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen) involved in the conflict in the Middle East, Tehran insisted on denying these accusations, emphasizing that these factions decide independently.