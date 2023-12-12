French FM to visit Lebanon amid tension with Israel

Shafaq News/ France's foreign minister Catherine Colonna will arrive Friday in Lebanon, al-Jadeed TV said Tuesday.

The TV station reported that Colonna will visit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in Naqoura on Saturday and will leave on the same day.

Colonna had visited Beirut in October and met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker Nabih Berri, and army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun. She said in a press conference that Lebanese authorities should take all necessary measures to avert a war with Israel.