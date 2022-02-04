France to provide military support to UAE against Houthi attacks

Shafaq News/ French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the UAE has been a victim of terrorist attacks.

Parly said her country would provide military support to the Emirates and assist it in protecting its airspace against any intrusion.

France and the UAE are linked by a strategic partnership, with defense co-operation a part of the agreement, she said.

Parly said her country's Rafale fighter planes are based in Abu Dhabi and would help the UAE Armed Forces in carrying out surveillance, detection, and interception missions, if necessary.

There have been three attacks on the UAE by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the past month. An attack on January 17 killed three oil company workers and wounded six others.

Missiles fired at the UAE by the Houthis on January 24 and January 31 were intercepted and did not lead to any casualties or damage.

On February 2, the US said it would send fighter jets and a warship to support the UAE.

The US is also reviewing a range of policy options after the attacks on the UAE, including designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization.