Four sentenced to 20 years in Jordan terror cell case

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Jordan’s State Security Court issued heavy sentences of 20 years of hard labor to four individuals convicted in connection with a terrorist plot linked to the so-called Muslim Brotherhood cell.

According to the state news agency “Petra”, the court found the defendants guilty of possessing military-grade explosives, weapons, and ammunition with the intent to use them unlawfully.

The charges also included acts designed to disrupt public order and endanger national security, in violation of the country’s anti-terrorism laws.

Meanwhile, the court ruled that the group’s actions "undoubtedly and in reality posed a threat to public order and the safety and security of Jordanian society," noting that the weapons and explosives had been transported and hidden at multiple locations across the kingdom to avoid detection.

The case is part of a broader terror plot unveiled by the Jordanian government earlier this year, which authorities say began in 2021.