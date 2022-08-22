For the second time in a week, drone attack on a US base in al-Tanaf

shafaq News/ An unidentified drone approached the airspace of al-Tanaf base, where International Coalition forces are stationed, and the US ground forces managed to shoot the drone down and detonate it.

Meanwhile, the attackers' identity remains unknown.

It is worth noting that this is the second drone attack on Al-Tanaf base in the 55-kilometre zone at Syria-Jordan-Iraq border triangle in a week.

On August 15, SOHR activists reported that areas controlled by international coalition forces and Maghaweer Al-Thawrah faction comes under drone attack.

The drone attack failed to hit Al-Tanaf base in the 55-kilometre zone at Syria-Jordan-Iraq border triangle, according to the statement of the international coalition and SOHR sources.

Nobody claimed the responsibility for this attack.

On June 16, reliable sources informed SOHR that a drone, believed to be an Iranian one, targeted Coalition-backed “Maghaweer Al-Thawrah” faction in the 55-kilometre zone which is controlled by the International Coalition and “Maghaweer Al-Thawrah” faction at Syria-Jordan-Iraq border triangle

According to the Syrian Observatory sources, Iranian-backed militias stationed at Al-Olayaniyah, nearly 30 km to Al-Tanaf base area attacked “Hosh Matroud position,” north-west of 55-kilometre zone at Al-Tanaf base.

