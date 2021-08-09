Five men shot at Brooklyn event space party, leaving two dead

Shafaq News/ A rowdy Brooklyn party exploded into bloodshed early Sunday, leaving two men shot to death and three more wounded, cops said.

Police were drawn to Brooklyn Garden Event Space on Wortman Ave. and Sheffield Ave. in East New York about 12:30 a.m. by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech citywide system of speakers to detect gunfire.

As many as 150 people were at the party at the site, which is called the Brooklyn Garden, when bullets started flying, police said at a briefing Sunday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a verbal dispute inside 101 Wortman Avenue when an unknown male brandished a firearm and began shooting,” NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said.

“He shot two people inside that location,” Harrison said. “Also shot at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Wortman Avenue were three males who were sitting inside a gray Infiniti sedan.”

Deputy Chief John Chell said the car “looks like it was involved in a motor vehicle accident,” though it wasn’t clear when.

Police said no arrests have been made.