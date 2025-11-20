Fire halts COP30 as Brazil evacuates summit venue

Shafaq News – Brasilia

Brazilian authorities said Thursday that firefighters contained the blaze that erupted at the venue of the COP30 climate conference, forcing a full evacuation of the site.

Tourism Minister Celso Sabino confirmed that no injuries were reported, telling Brazilian television that the fire was brought under control minutes after the evacuation. “State firefighters from Pará are on the scene,” he said.

Earlier, AFP reported that security teams ordered delegates out of the venue after flames broke out inside one country’s pavilion near the entrance, sending thick smoke through the hall.

Security personnel initially attempted to extinguish the fire before state firefighting crews arrived.