Fire at Turkish ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 32

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out early Tuesday in a restaurant at a hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort, Bolu Province, northwest Turkiye, killing 10 people and injuring 32, according to Turkish officials.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, "Emergency services, including 267 personnel from various agencies, responded swiftly to control the fire and assist the victims. Investigations are underway to determine the cause."

According to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, the fire started at around 3:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) on the fourth floor of the 11-story hotel, which houses the resort’s main restaurant. "The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but the flames originated in the floor containing the dining area," he added.

The hotel accommodated 234 guests at the time of the fire.

The incident comes amid the busy winter tourism season, with the Kartalkaya Ski Resort drawing a large number of visitors.