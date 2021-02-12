Finland: Prison sentences for two who helped Iraqi man fake his own death

Shafaq News / Helsinki District Court has sentenced two defendants to prison in the case of an Iraqi man whose death was faked in an effort to deceive Finnish authorities. The former couple misled authorities and courts into thinking that the woman's father had been killed in Iraq in 2017. The woman obtained a Finnish residence permit using forged documents. On Thursday, the court sentenced the woman to a year and ten months in prison. Her ex-husband's prison sentence is one month longer. They were convicted on counts of aggravated forgery and aggravated fraud. The woman was also found guilty of perjury when she had lied at an asylum hearing on the alleged persecution of her father in Iraq. The court sentenced the man to a longer prison term based on witness accounts showing that he had taken a more active role than the woman in organizing the scam. The woman had confessed to the crimes, while the man had denied them. However, the court declared that the evidence proved his guilt.

