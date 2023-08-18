False report sparks suspension of Friday prayers at Washington mosque

Shafaq News/ An erroneous report disrupted Friday prayers at a mosque in the U.S. capital, Washington.

The incident unfolded when the American Al-Hurra website erroneously claimed that the D.C. Police had intervened at the Muhammad Mosque, ordering an immediate halt to Friday prayers and the evacuation of worshippers. The action was purportedly prompted by an anonymous tip indicating the presence of a bomb within the mosque premises.

In response to the threat, law enforcement swiftly surrounded the mosque, sealing off the vicinity and shutting down adjacent roads. Expert explosives teams were dispatched to search for any potential explosive device thoroughly.

The customary live streaming of Friday prayers, a practice routinely carried out by mosque authorities on their social media platforms, experienced an abrupt interruption. The camera remained fixated on the imam at the pulpit while the prayer hall appeared devoid of worshippers.