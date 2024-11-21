FBI arrests Florida man in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange

Shafaq News/ A Florida man was arrested, on Wednesday, and charged with plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in an attempt to "reboot" the US government, federal authorities said.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Florida, faces charges of attempting to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

The FBI began investigating Yener in February following a tip-off that he had been storing bomb-making schematics in a storage unit.

During the investigation, agents uncovered bomb-making materials, including sketches, electronic circuit boards, and watches with timers.

According to the FBI, Yener had been researching bomb-making techniques online since 2017. He also discussed plans with undercover agents, stating that he aimed to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving. He specifically targeted the NYSE, believing it would be a high-profile location that would capture public attention.

In conversations with the agents, Yener explained his rationale, stating that bombing the exchange would “wake people up” and act as a catalyst to "reboot" the government, claiming it would be “like a small nuke went off,” killing everyone inside the building.

Yener, described as "unhoused," had his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon and will remain in custody while awaiting trial.