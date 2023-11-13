Explosions near AlBukamal as U.S. targets Iranian-linked points of in Syria

Shafaq News / Media reported on Monday the sound of four powerful explosions in the vicinity of the city of AlBukamal on the Iraqi-Syrian border. Meanwhile, a U.S. official informed Fox News that "our forces carried out two airstrikes on targets affiliated with Iran in eastern Syria."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, "One member killed and three others injured from Iran-affiliated militias in the preliminary toll of the U.S. airstrikes on Al-Mayadeen and AlBukamal in the eastern countryside of Deir ezzor." The Observatory added that the number could rise due to critical conditions and missing individuals.

The airstrikes targeted an arms depot in the town of Hasrat in the eastern countryside of AlBukamal, resulting in the complete destruction of the depot and consecutive explosions due to the burning ammunition inside.