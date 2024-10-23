Explosions heard in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire from southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Hebrew reports indicated that explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, where four rockets launched from southern Lebanon were intercepted above the city.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority noted that civil aviation at Ben Gurion International Airport was halted following the bombardment of Tel Aviv, with air raid sirens sounding throughout the city and central Israel.

In a related development, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike targeting an apartment in a residential building in the Ouzai area of the southern suburbs, near the former Iranian embassy.