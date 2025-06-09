Explosion rocks US base in Japan: Injuries reported

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a blast in the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, injured several Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members working at a depot, according to local and Defense Ministry officials.

The explosion occurred at a storage facility for unexploded bombs within the base’s ammunition depot as JGSDF personnel prepared for bomb disposal tasks. Four soldiers were reportedly injured with finger lacerations and suspected hearing damage.

Local authorities confirmed there was no threat of further explosions or fire, and no evacuation orders were issued for nearby residents.

Okinawa hosts most of the US military facilities in Japan, even after its 1972 reversion from US control following Japan's defeat in World War II.