European Union Council prolongs the sanctions on Turkey by one year

Shafaq News/ The Council of the EU adopted a decision extending sanctions on Turkey for one year until 12 November 2022.

“Following the review of the framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey’s unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Council today adopted a decision extending the regime for one year, until 12 November 2022.”

“The European Union will remain able to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorized drilling activities relating to hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such restrictive measures consist of an asset freeze for listed persons and entities and a ban on travel to the EU for listed persons. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed.” The Council added.

Currently, two individuals are subject to sanctions.

The decision will enter into force following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Background and next steps

According to the EU Council, the sanctions regime against unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean is a direct follow-up to the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019, which were endorsed by the European Council on 17-18 October 2019, when the EU reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus regarding respect for its sovereignty and sovereign rights by international law and invited the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals for a framework for restrictive measures.

The decision will be kept under constant review; it will be renewed or amended, as appropriate, if the Council deems that its objectives have not been met.