Erdogan comments on death of six Turkish soldiers in Iraq

Shafaq News / Wednesday witnessed the killing of six Turkish soldiers in Iraq following an attack attributed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as reported by Anadolu agency.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the families of the slain soldiers. During an event held in Ankara, Erdogan stated, "I ask for God's mercy upon our heroic soldiers who were killed in clashes with terrorists during operations carried out against the separatist terrorist organization in the Claw-Lock operation zone."

According to Anadolu Agency, the "Claw-Lock" operation refers to an ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Iraq and the Kurdistan region. This operation is aimed at combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party, with the Turkish government asserting its objective to secure the southern borders of Turkey.

As of now, the Kurdistan Workers' Party has not issued any statement claiming responsibility for the attack.