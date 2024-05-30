Erdogan: Turkiye will not allow PKK to establish "terrorist state" in Syria and Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized, on Thursday, that Turkiye will not allow the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to establish a "terrorist state" in Syria and Iraq.

Speaking at the sidelines of the EFES 2024 military exercises in Izmir, Erdogan stated that "this drill is a peacekeeping exercise with no specific target country and is conducted based on a general scenario that relies on a peace support operation."

He added, "We have taken many important steps in diplomacy to increase the number of our friends; we will continue on this path with new initiatives."

Erdogan highlighted that "Ankara closely monitors the PKK terrorist organization's aggressive actions against the territorial integrity of Turkiye and Syria under the pretext of a referendum."

"Turkiye will never allow the PKK to establish a terrorist state in the north of Syria and Iraq, just beyond its southern borders."