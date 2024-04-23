Erdogan: Eliminating the PKK threat is in Iraq's interest

Shafaq News / Media outlets quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday as saying that he believes Iraq recognizes the necessity of eliminating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and has a desire to do so.

Speaking to journalists aboard his plane returning from his visit to Iraq, Erdogan stated that "Turkiye's fight against terrorism will continue per international law."

Erdogan was quoted by the Turkish news station and other media outlets as saying, "Eliminating this threat is also in Iraq's interest. I believe they recognize this fact and will now show a willingness to resolve the issue."

President Erdogan arrived in Baghdad on Monday on his first visit in 13 years, where he attended the signing ceremony of a quadripartate memorandum of understanding to foster mutual cooperation on the strategic Development Road project between Iraq, Turkiye, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.