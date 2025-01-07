Elon Musk sparks European backlash over Yazidi genocide remarks

Shafaq News/ American billionaire Elon Musk has stirred controversy with a recent post questioning the potential for a tragedy in Europe akin to the plight of the Yazidis.

Using the AI platform "Groq", Musk inquired about the Yazidi tragedy and, after receiving the response, speculated whether Europe could face a similar event in the future. His comments have provoked sharp criticism across Europe, with politicians accusing him of interference in their domestic affairs.

The British Prime Minister accused Musk of spreading false narratives, while the French President alleged that the tech mogul is meddling in Germany’s political processes ahead of elections.

Who are the Yazidis?

The Yazidis are a distinct religious and ethnic group primarily inhabiting northern Iraq.

Throughout history, they have faced persecution for their unique beliefs, which culminated in the genocidal campaign launched by ISIS in 2014.

ISIS militants killed approximately 5,000 Yazidis, abducted thousands more, and subjected women and girls to horrific sexual slavery. The attack on Sinjar, a vital Yazidi homeland, displaced over 400,000 Yazidis, many of whom sought refuge in the Sinjar Mountains and the Kurdistan Region.

Despite the military defeat of ISIS, the Yazidi community continues to grapple with severe challenges. Thousands remain in displacement camps due to ongoing security concerns, political disputes, and the lack of basic infrastructure in their homeland.

ISIS-Linked Attacks in Europe

ISIS has been responsible for several high-profile attacks in Europe, particularly during the peak of its influence. Notable incidents include the 2015 Paris attacks, where coordinated assaults targeted the Bataclan Theatre, cafes, and the Stade de France, resulting in 130 deaths.

In 2016, suicide bombers attacked Brussels Airport and a metro station, killing 32 people. The same year, a truck was driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people.

In 2017, a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people, and a van was driven into pedestrians on La Rambla in Barcelona, killing 14 people. More recently, in 2024, a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, claimed by ISIS, resulted in multiple fatalities.