Elon Musk declines Hamas invitation to visit Gaza
Shafaq News/ Billionaire Elon Musk has rejected an invitation from Hamas to visit the Gaza Strip, citing current security challenges in the region.
In response to a post by businessman Walter Bloomberg on the X platform, Musk acknowledged the severe situation in Gaza but expressed confidence that long-term prosperity would benefit all parties involved.
"Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term, prosperous Gaza is good for all sides," Musk posted.
Musk recently visited Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
During the visit, Musk supported Netanyahu's stance on the necessity of eliminating Hamas and expressed a willingness to assist Israel in disarming and combating extremism in Gaza.