Elon Musk declines Hamas invitation to visit Gaza

Shafaq News/ Billionaire Elon Musk has rejected an invitation from Hamas to visit the Gaza Strip, citing current security challenges in the region.

In response to a post by businessman Walter Bloomberg on the X platform, Musk acknowledged the severe situation in Gaza but expressed confidence that long-term prosperity would benefit all parties involved.

"Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term, prosperous Gaza is good for all sides," Musk posted.

Musk recently visited Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.