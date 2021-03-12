Egyptian official source responds to Turkey’s statement on resumption of diplomatic contacts

Shafaq News / An Egyptian official source commented, on Friday, on "resuming diplomatic contacts" between Cairo and Ankara.

The source added in their statement that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions are currently present and active in both countries at the charge d’Affaires level who communicate with the state in accordance to established diplomatic norms.

The official source asserted to the state-run agency, that upgrading the relationship between the two countries required taking into account the legal and diplomatic frameworks that govern relations between countries on the basis of respecting the principle of sovereignty and the requirements of Arab national security.

The source added that Egypt expects any country that aspires to establish normal relations with it, to abide by the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness as well as, to stop attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.

At the same time, the source stressed the importance of the strong bonds and ties between the Egyptian and Turkish people.

Earlier, Turkish leaders said that Turkey has restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt.

President Tayyip Erdogan said the contacts were “not at the highest level, but right below the highest level. We hope that we can continue this process with Egypt much more strongly.”

“We have contacts both at the level of intelligence and foreign ministries with Egypt. Diplomatic-level contacts have started,” Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency and TRT.

Çavuşoğlu said neither Egyptians nor Turks have sought pre-conditions for the talks. “But it’s not that easy to move on as if nothing has happened after years of broken ties,” he said.

He said having a lack of trust is also normal in such situations and may occur for both parties.

“For this reason, negotiations take place and continue under a certain strategy, road map,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt soured after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi toppled the country’s Islamist leader, Mohamed Mursi, in 2013. Since then Egypt and Turkey have also clashed over issues including maritime claims, Libya and Iraq.