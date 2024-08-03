Egyptian Foreign Minister calls for calm in regional tensions during call with Iranian counterpart

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti held a phone call with Iran’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

Ayman Abu Zaid, spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said that the call was part of Egypt’s “ongoing efforts to engage with all concerned parties to de-escalate the current tensions and reduce regional volatility.”

Minister Abdel Atti emphasized that “recent developments in the region are unprecedented and highly dangerous, threatening to expand the conflict and jeopardize the stability of the region and its people’s interests. All parties must remain calm and exercise restraint to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.”

The spokesperson noted that the Egyptian Foreign Minister reiterated Egypt’s stance calling for an end to the war on Gaza, which he described as the primary cause of heightened tensions and conflict in the region. He criticized Israel’s escalatory policies, including targeted assassinations and violations of state sovereignty, stating that such actions would only exacerbate the conflict and complicate efforts to contain the crisis.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Egypt’s initiative to communicate and its commitment to regional security and stability. Bagheri Kani also thanked Minister Abdel Atti for his participation in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president.